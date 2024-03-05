V-J Day ‘Kiss’ photo stays on display as VA head reverses department memo that would’ve banned it

FILE - People speak next to a famous photograph taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt of a sailor kissing a nurse in New York's Times Square on V-J Day at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow on April 14, 2015. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has reversed a department memo shared by a VA undersecretary Tuesday, March 5, 2024, that aimed to ban VA displays of the iconic photograph because it “depicts a non-consensual act” and was inconsistent with the department’s sexual harassment policy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 1:11 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Veterans Affairs secretary has reversed a department memo that aimed to ban VA displays of the iconic “V-J Day in Times Square” photograph of a Navy sailor kissing a strange woman on the streets of New York at the end of World War II.

Secretary Denis McDonough acted hours after a copy of a memo from a VA assistant undersecretary requesting the photo’s removal from all VA health facilities was shared on social media. The memo had said the photo “depicts a non-consensual act” and is inconsistent with the department’s sexual harassment policy.

McDonough on Tuesday tweeted out a copy of the image, which appeared in Life magazine, adding, “Let me be clear: This image is not banned from VA facilities — and we will keep it in VA facilities.”

Two people familiar with the memo confirmed that it was authentic and said McDonough had never approved it and rescinded it once informed that it had been sent out. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Copies of the memo racked up millions of views on social media, quickly becoming a political lightning rod.

The photo was taken on Aug. 14, 1945, known as V-J Day, the day Japan surrendered to the United States, as people spilled into the New York City streets from restaurants, bars and movie theaters, celebrating the news. George Mendonsa spotted Greta Friedman, spun her around and planted a kiss. The two had never met.

The photo, by Alfred Eisenstaedt, is called “V-J Day in Times Square” but is known to most people simply as “The Kiss.”

Friedman died in 2016 at age 92. Mendonsa died in 2019 at age 95.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

2m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

23m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

36m ago

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

2m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

23m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:33
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates

Lindsay Dunn with an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, and the surprise Raptors gave to some of their youngest fans.

17h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

18h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

18h ago

2:29
How to protect yourself from fraud
How to protect yourself from fraud

Technology has made a significant impact on how prolific and sophisticated scam attempts have become. Erica Natividad speaks to an expert on how to avoid becoming a victim.

19h ago

More Videos