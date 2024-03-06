4 migrants are found dead and 64 are rescued as a Mauritanian boat reaches Spain’s Canary Islands

FILE - The wreck of a traditional Mauritanian fishing boat, known as a pirogue, also used by migrants to reach Spain's Canary Islands, sits on a beach near Nouadhibou, Mauritania, on Dec. 2, 2021. The head of the EU's executive branch, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are visiting the African nation of Mauritania to discuss migration, security and energy with the African nation's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. The visit takes amid a surge in the number of migrants embarking on a dangerous Atlantic crossing from the coast of Mauritania to Spain's Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 5:05 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 5:12 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Four migrants were found dead and 64 were rescued when a boat from Mauritania reached Spain’s Canary Islands after a dangerous Atlantic journey from West Africa, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said.

The migrants arrived on the island of El Hierro late on Tuesday evening, with the survivors including two women and nine minors, the service said.

In poor health, two people were transferred by helicopter to a hospital on the island of Tenerife while 14 others were taken to a local hospital on El Hierro to be treated mainly for hypothermia and dehydration, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by a local emergency service.

Nearly 12,000 migrants fleeing poverty, conflict and instability in West Africa have landed on the Spanish archipelago in the first two months of the year, according to Spain’s interior ministry.

That’s more than six times the number that made it to the islands last year. El Hierro, the westernmost of the Canary Islands, is bearing the brunt of arrivals.

Most migrants have been departing from the coast of Mauritania on artisanal fishing boats known as pirogues and navigating for several days against strong winds and Atlantic currents. While thousands have survived the risky journey, many die or disappear along the way with remains sometimes washing up on the other side of the Atlantic.

At least 191 migrants have been reported dead or missing so far in 2024 trying to reach the Canary Islands, according to the International Organization for Migrations Missing Migrants Project.

But that number is believed to be an undercount.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. York Regional Police say officers were called to a residence on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway...

breaking

32m ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

12h ago

Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined
Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined

WASHINGTON (AP) — The picture of the presidential race has hardly been cloudy for some time, even if it is one that most voters say they don't want to see. On not-so-Super Tuesday, there were few surprises....

8h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%
BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.  Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, despite signs inflation...

43m ago

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. York Regional Police say officers were called to a residence on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway...

breaking

32m ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

12h ago

Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined
Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined

WASHINGTON (AP) — The picture of the presidential race has hardly been cloudy for some time, even if it is one that most voters say they don't want to see. On not-so-Super Tuesday, there were few surprises....

8h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%
BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.  Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, despite signs inflation...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

11h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

11h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

12h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

12h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

17h ago

More Videos