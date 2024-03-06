Activists and members of Serbia’s LGBTQ+ community protest reported police harassment

A man waves a rainbow flag in front of the monument of late Serbian Duke Mihailo Obrenovic during a protest, in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Rights activists and members of LGBTQ+ community in Serbia on Wednesday held a protest following a reported case of police harassment of a young gay men and a bisexual woman. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 3:02 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 3:12 pm.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Rights activists and members of LGBTQ+ community in Serbia on Wednesday held a protest following a reported case of police harassment of a young gay man and a bisexual woman.

The protest in Serbia’s capital Belgrade was called after police rejected a complaint against the officers accused of assaulting the two during a raid of their apartment in mid-February, organizers said.

Police have said they found drugs in the flat during the raid and will look into the allegations against their officers. The case was also referred to the prosecutor’s office for an investigation.

“We are demanding urgent criminal prosecution of the police officers who took part in the abuse and torture of the two young LGBTQ+ persons,” said Da se zna, or To be known, rights group that was behind the protest.

The group has said that after breaking into the apartment during the drug raid policemen saw LGBTQ+ symbols there which prompted the harassment, including beating, insults and forced simulation of sexual acts.

“We don’t want to suffer violence,” one of the reported victims told the dozens of people who came to offer their support. The young man refused to give his name to avoid public attention and possible further harassment.

“Please, don’t tolerate violence! I came here in my name, my flatmate’s name and in the name of all people who suffer violence and remain silent,” he added. “I don’t want to be silent.”

The young man’s mother, Sanja Malinovic, described what happened to her son as “sadism.” He was “violated and brutally attacked,” she said.

Harassment and violence against LGBTQ+ people in Serbia remain common despite the Balkan nation’s bid to join the European Union and despite having an openly gay female prime minister for years. Rights groups have campaigned in vain for a law on same-sex partnerships while pride marches routinely are banned or held under heavy police protection.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan
Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

11m ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

3m ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

9m ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan
Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

11m ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

3m ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

9m ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

5h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

20h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

21h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

21h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.
More Videos