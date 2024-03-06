Australian and Vietnamese prime ministers elevate their nations’ booming economic relationship

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center left, and Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, center right, wave to school children as they walk into Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) AAP IMAGE

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 9:39 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 9:42 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian and Vietnamese prime ministers on Thursday discussed ways of improving an already booming economic relationship, as part of Australia’s strategy to diversify trade away from China.

Vietnamese Pham Minh Chinh’s official state visit came after he attended a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this week co-chaired by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

The Vietnam bilateral relationship has proved a success in Australia’s hedge against Chinese economic moves. Australia says China’s official and unofficial trade barriers have cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year since 2020, though those steps have been relaxed gradually since Albanese’s government came to power in 2022.

Albanese said trade between Australia and Vietnam had increased 75% in two years to $25.7 billion in 2022, the most recent year for which data was available. Vietnam had become Australia’s 12th-largest trading partner.

“Prime Minister Chinh and I discussed our shared determination to grow our trade and investment links to support both our countries’ economic prosperity,” Albanese told reporters.

The leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership which Chinh said was the highest level of cooperation Vietnam enjoyed with any country.

The improved relationship was the result of increasing political trust and diplomatic cooperation, Chinh said.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

1h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

1h ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

3h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

10h ago

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

1h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

1h ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

3h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

4h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

11h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

11h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos