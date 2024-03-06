BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%

The Bank of Canada is seen at night, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning. 

Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, despite signs inflation is cooling.

Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 2.9 per cent in January as price pressures eased across the economy.

The Bank of Canada has signalled it wants to see sustained declines in inflation before pivoting to rate cuts. 

Forecasters expect the central bank to begin lowering interest rates around the middle of the year. 

The slowdown in the Canadian economy is expected to pave the way to lower interest rates by putting downward pressure on price growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

6h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

10h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

9h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

9h ago

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

6h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

10h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

9h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

10h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

10h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

10h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

10h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

16h ago

More Videos