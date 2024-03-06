Bulgaria’s prime minister resigns as planned, part of a power-sharing agreement

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 6:47 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 6:56 am.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and his government, part of a power-sharing agreement by the two main political parties after elections last year.

The center-right GERB party which won last April’s general election and the runner-up, the reformist coalition led by “We Continue the Change”, agreed that each would hold the top job for nine months at a time.

Denkov, of the reformist coalition, is expected to be replaced by GERB’s Maria Gabriel, a former European Commissioner, who previously served as deputy head of government and foreign minister.

Denkov, a chemistry professor and former education minister, will take Gabriel’s place as deputy prime minister.

The two parties agreed to share power after elections last year in a bid to end a two-and-a-half-year-long political crisis, restore stability and spur economic development in the poorest member country of the European Union.

Addressing lawmakers ahead of the vote, Denkov confirmed that the outgoing government would continue to work until a new one is formed, and called for negotiations to begin immediately.

“Despite this environment of misinformation, sabotage, attacks and provocations, we are ready to move forward on the implementation of priorities set in our management program,” Denkov said.

Denkov also confirmed the continuing support of his country for Ukraine’s struggle against Moscow’s aggression saying that it “reflects the national interest.” He also listed the steps made to increase Bulgaria’s defense capabilities.

Following last year’s election, GERB has 69 seats in the 240-seat parliament, while the reformist bloc has 63 seats.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. York Regional Police say officers were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and...

breaking

25m ago

Police searching for group who ran away after wrong way head-on crash in Hamilton
Police searching for group who ran away after wrong way head-on crash in Hamilton

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway ramp to the Toronto-bound...

1h ago

Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate
Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the...

1h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

13h ago

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. York Regional Police say officers were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and...

breaking

25m ago

Police searching for group who ran away after wrong way head-on crash in Hamilton
Police searching for group who ran away after wrong way head-on crash in Hamilton

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway ramp to the Toronto-bound...

1h ago

Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate
Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the...

1h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

43m ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

13h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

13h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

13h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

19h ago

More Videos