Canada’s future funding for UN relief organization in Gaza Strip still in limbo

Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Canada hasn't made a final decision on whether to resume funding to the UN aid organization in Gaza when its next scheduled payment is due in April.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 2:46 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 3:00 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada hasn’t made a final decision on whether to resume funding to the UN aid organization in Gaza when its next scheduled payment is due in April.

A senior government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, says discussions continue on the decision, including with other countries that also paused funding to the organization earlier this winter.

More than a dozen countries paused donations to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in January after Israel alleged some of its workers workers participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said last week Canada was still working with the UN and its allies to ensure a fulsome investigation of the allegations against UNRWA staff.

His office muddied the waters by scheduling a press conference this morning so Hussen could provide an update on the aid situation in Gaza, then cancelling it about 90 minutes before it was to begin.

A spokeswoman for Hussen would only say it was cancelled for “logistical” reasons.

Canada’s next scheduled payment to UNRWA isn’t until April and it has not missed a payment during the so-called pause.

“We have been working with our UN partners as well as donor countries that paused funding like Canada to ensure that we have a transparent, comprehensive investigation,” Hussen said in Ottawa on Feb. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan
Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

12m ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

4m ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

10m ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

4h ago

