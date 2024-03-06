China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress China despite improvement in relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 10:45 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 10:56 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister accused the U.S. on Thursday of devising tactics to suppress China’s rise and criticized the Biden administration for adding more Chinese companies to its sanctions lists.

Wang Yi, speaking to media during the annual meeting of China’s legislature, said that relations with the U.S. have improved since Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in November, but that America has not fulfilled its promises.

“If the U.S. always says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a major power? If the U.S. gets nervous and anxious when it hears the word ‘China,’ where is its confidence as a major power?” he said. “If the U.S. is obsessed with suppressing China, it will eventually harm itself.”

Wang, a 70-year-old veteran diplomat who has earned Xi’s trust, returned to the foreign minister’s post last summer after his successor, Qin Gang, was abruptly dismissed without explanation after a half year on the job.

Analysts had speculated the ruling Communist Party might use the weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress to name a new foreign minister, but that appeared off the table after an agenda released on the eve of the opening session did not include personnel changes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

breaking

33m ago

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

10m ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

6m ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

breaking

33m ago

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

10m ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

3h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

6h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

12h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

13h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos