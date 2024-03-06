Days before festival cancellation, bailiff seized assets from Just for Laughs

The Just for Laughs theatre is seen Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Montreal. The company that runs the annual comedy festival has filed for bankruptcy protection.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 1:56 pm.

MONTREAL — A bailiff seized more than $800,000 in assets last week from the Montreal company that runs the Just for Laughs comedy festival after it failed to make a court-ordered payment to a former employee.

The seizure came one week before the company announced on Tuesday it was cancelling this summer’s festival in Montreal and taking steps under federal bankruptcy law to protect itself from creditors.

The bailiff was sent after the Quebec Court of Appeal on Feb. 8 ordered the company to compensate an archivist who had been promised a job for life, but who was laid off in 2019.

Quebec’s highest court said the company, called Le Groupe Juste pour rire inc., must pay André Gloutnay more than $660,000, equivalent to the wages he had lost since 2019 and his future expected earnings.

But an enforcement notice filed by a bailiff said that payment was never made.

Meanwhile, PwC, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, has been appointed to act as insolvency trustee as the comedy company seeks creditor protection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

