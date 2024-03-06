Eight winners of Governor General’s Arts Awards announced
OTTAWA — The Canada Council for the Arts has named this year’s eight winners of the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. Each recipient will be awarded a medallion and $25,000.
They are:
Saidye Bronfman Award
Louise Lemieux Bérubé, fine craft artist
Outstanding Contribution Award
Michelle Jacques, curator
Artistic achievement awards
Shuvinai Ashoona, visual artist
Barbara Astman, visual artist
Dominique Blain, visual artist
Marjorie Beaucage, creative documentary filmmaker
Don Ritter, visual, sound and media artist
Greg Staats, visual artist
