Eight winners of Governor General’s Arts Awards announced

OTTAWA — The Canada Council for the Arts has named this year’s eight winners of the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. Each recipient will be awarded a medallion and $25,000.

They are:

Saidye Bronfman Award

Louise Lemieux Bérubé, fine craft artist

Outstanding Contribution Award

Michelle Jacques, curator

Artistic achievement awards

Shuvinai Ashoona, visual artist

Barbara Astman, visual artist

Dominique Blain, visual artist

Marjorie Beaucage, creative documentary filmmaker

Don Ritter, visual, sound and media artist

Greg Staats, visual artist

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press