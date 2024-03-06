B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

Jasmit Badesha, 25, BC
On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Jasmit Badesha of Mission, B.C. His photo was released. Photo: Toront police.

By Lucas Casaletto and Michael Ranger

Posted March 6, 2024 7:19 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 7:40 pm.

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building on Bergamot Avenue, near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 4.

Paramedics assessed a patient in the parking lot near the front entrance to the apartment building but did not transport anyone to the hospital. Police confirm a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Jasmit Badesha of Mission, B.C. His photo was released.

No suspect information has been made available.

Some residents told CityNews they heard gunshots and looked out their windows to see a male victim on the ground and someone running to a vehicle that sped away.

Police say a red vehicle that crashed near the building is part of their investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

4h ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

2h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

8h ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

2h ago

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

4h ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

2h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

8h ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

9h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

10h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports
0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.
More Videos