B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building on Bergamot Avenue, near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 4.

Paramedics assessed a patient in the parking lot near the front entrance to the apartment building but did not transport anyone to the hospital. Police confirm a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Jasmit Badesha of Mission, B.C. His photo was released.

No suspect information has been made available.

Some residents told CityNews they heard gunshots and looked out their windows to see a male victim on the ground and someone running to a vehicle that sped away.

Police say a red vehicle that crashed near the building is part of their investigation.