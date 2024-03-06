Fact Focus: Biden falsely accused of secret flights for hundreds of thousands of immigrants

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024. In a victory speech on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, former President Trump elevated false information that had gone viral on social media, claiming the Biden administration secretly flew hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 6:57 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 7:43 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In his Super Tuesday victory speech, former President Donald Trump elevated false information that had gone viral on social media, claiming the Biden administration secretly flew hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States.

Many posts sharing the claim referred to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for immigration restrictions. It said the administration refused to list individual airports where people arrived under a Biden “parole” program that allows Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to stay in the U.S. for two years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection each month publishes the number of migrants admitted under the program by nationality. This information is available on its website and in press releases. It does not list arriving airports.

Trump said during his speech, “Today it was announced that 325,000 people were flown in from parts unknown – migrants were flown in airplane, not going through borders … It was unbelievable. I said that must be a mistake. They flew 325,000 migrants. Flew them in over the borders and into our country.”

But migrants are not being flown into the U.S. randomly. Under a Biden policy in effect since January 2023, up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela can enter the country monthly if they apply online with a financial sponsor and arrive at a specified airport, paying their own way. Biden exercised his “parole” authority, which, under a 1952 law, allows him to admit people “only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

Here’s a closer look. CLAIM: The Biden administration has secretly flown more than 300,000 unvetted migrants into the country.

THE FACTS: An article published on Monday by the Center for Immigration Studies examined a major example of how Biden has exercised his parole authority for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

Each month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection discloses how many people from these four countries were allowed to enter the country. On Jan. 26, the agency reported 327,000 were vetted and authorized for travel. There were more than 67,000 Cubans, 126,000 Haitians, 53,000 Nicaraguans and 81,000 Venezuelans.

The Center for Immigration Studies article says CBP approved flights that brought 320,000 to the United States last year. The author, Todd Bensman, learned they came to 43 airports but the government refused to divulge which ones, citing an exemption under the Freedom of Information Act for law enforcement-sensitive information.

Bensman said Wednesday that he doesn’t consider the program secretive, but finds it “enigmatic” and lacking in transparency.”

The migrants are not coming in from “parts unknown,” as Trump charged. CBP vets each one for eligibility and publishes the number of airport arrivals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Social media posts, including one by Elon Musk’s, charge that the administration is doing this to bring in voters.

But people admitted into the country under parole have no path to citizenship. They can obtain work permits for a limited time but voters must be U.S. citizens.

Biden has exercised parole authority far more than any of his predecessors, which Trump calls “an outrageous abuse” that he will end if returned to the White House. Biden has granted entry — by land or air — to at least 1 million people using parole, not just the 327,000 who flew from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua or Venezuela though December.

Angelo Fernández Hernández, a White House spokesperson, said Wednesday that reports of secretly flying people into the country were “categorically false” and that Cubans, Haitian, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans were “thoroughly screened.”

The Trump campaign and Musk representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

4h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

38m ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

2h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

8h ago

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

4h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

38m ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

2h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

9h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

10h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports
0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.
More Videos