Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province’s wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according to the province’s financial watchdog.

After Ontario’s top court ruled that Bill 124, the law that capped salary increases for public sector workers at one per cent a year for three years, was unconstitutional, the government announced it would be repealed.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO) says the government spent more than $1.5 million in health care and more than $2.6 million in education in large part to compensate workers who have negotiated retroactive pay increases since the law was struck down.

The FAO also noted that the province’s contingency fund has grown to $5.1 billion after starting the fiscal year at $4 billion with the suggestion being that some of the money is being allocated for Bill 124 backpayments.

The Ford government also spent $133 million less than planned on Children, Community and Social Services, according to the FAO report, at a time when childcare centres across the province say they are at risk of closing without additional funding.

Post-secondary education spending was also $66 million less than planned with a number of the province’s universities and colleges claiming they are in a financial crisis.

The Ford government is expected to table its new budget on or before March 31.