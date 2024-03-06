Former deputy convicted of violated civil rights, obstruction of justice

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 1:30 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 1:43 pm.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in central Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of violating the civil rights of people he arrested by using unnecessary force and obstructing justice by trying to cover up his actions, the Justice Department said.

A jury in Lexington handed down the verdict for Tanner Abbott, 31, who was a Boyle County sheriff’s deputy at the time, the federal agency said Tuesday in a statement.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Abbott punched a driver in the face during a traffic stop in January 2021 because the man asked to speak to his supervisor, and then pulled the man out of the car and struck him several more times, the statement said. When a passenger pleaded with Abbott to stop, the deputy struck the passenger in the face with an elbow and broke his glasses.

The following month, Abbott arrested the passenger of a car and punched him in the face without justification, and conspired with another officer to write a report saying the man had approached Abbott aggressively before being struck, the statement said.

The deputy also searched a hotel room without a warrant that March and then wrote a report falsely saying the guest had given consent, the agency said.

And that April, Abbott punched a handcuffed man in the face when he posed no threat following a vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

“This case is a disgraceful example of betrayal of trust, a profound violation of the rights of others, and a danger to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV. “When those charged with enforcing the law and protecting the public turn to violating the rights of others and trying to cover it up, that does real damage. It not only injures victims, but also undermines the hard work and true dedication of so many in law enforcement.”

Abbott was convicted of four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of conspiracy and one count of falsification of records. He was found not guilty of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each civil rights charge, up to 20 years on the falsification of records charge and up to 5 years on a conspiracy charge.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada brushed off questions about rate cuts as it held its policy rate at five per cent Wednesday, arguing inflation is still too high to justify lower borrowing costs.  Governor...

50m ago

Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows
Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows

Ontario's jails have seen a dramatic increase in the number of inmates over the past year with the majority of the facilities well over capacity, new data obtained by The Canadian Press shows. Meanwhile,...

5m ago

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada brushed off questions about rate cuts as it held its policy rate at five per cent Wednesday, arguing inflation is still too high to justify lower borrowing costs.  Governor...

50m ago

Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows
Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows

Ontario's jails have seen a dramatic increase in the number of inmates over the past year with the majority of the facilities well over capacity, new data obtained by The Canadian Press shows. Meanwhile,...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

4h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

19h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

20h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

20h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.
More Videos