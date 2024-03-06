Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, police said.

Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway West near Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound portion of the Gardiner Expressway is closed at Jameson Avenue for the investigation, and delays are expected.