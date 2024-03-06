Police searching for group who ran away after wrong way head-on crash in Hamilton

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver on a highway ramp in Hamilton.

The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway ramp to the Toronto-bound QEW around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an SUV was travelling in the wrong direction on the ramp when it collided head-on with another SUV.

Witnesses told police they saw three people from the wrong way vehicle run away from the crash scene.

The driver of the other SUV suffered minor injuries.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.