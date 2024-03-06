Health Canada to completely ban use of strychnine poison by September

A female wolf, left, and male wolf roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Environmental groups are wondering why Ottawa wants to ban farmers from killing gophers with strychnine but plans to allow provincial governments to use it against wolves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 3:55 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 3:56 pm.

Health Canada says it plans to completely ban strychnine after completing public consultations on use of the powerful poison.

The announcement was made in a conference call between Health Canada officials and stakeholder groups, monitored by The Canadian Press.

The official announcement is expected Thursday. 

Strychnine is sometimes used as a wildlife management tool and has been used in Alberta to control wolf populations. 

During the call, an official with the Pest Management Regulatory Agency said all uses of the poison will be illegal by Sept. 7.

Registrations of products containing the poison will be cancelled as of Thursday.

The decision came after an official reconsideration of a ruling originally released in 2022 that would have allowed some continued use of strychnine. 

Animal welfare groups applauded the decision on the toxin, which many consider cruel as well as a threat to non-target animals. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

