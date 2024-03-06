House Republicans invite Hunter Biden and former associates for a public hearing in mid-March

Hunter Biden departs after a closed door private deposition with House committees leading the President Biden impeachment inquiry, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 3:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have invited Hunter Biden and his former business associates to appear at a public hearing later in March as part of the next step in their monthslong impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee said it will hold a hearing March 20 that is expected to include an appearance by the president’s son and three former associates.

Hunter Biden and his lawyer had insisted that he appear for a public hearing instead of the private deposition he sat for last week that lasted more than seven hours, citing concerns that GOP lawmakers would distort his interview. The two sides ultimately agreed to a sit-down testimony first, followed by a public hearing.

It remains unclear whether Hunter Biden or any of the others have agreed to this proposed date by Republicans.

A request for comment from Biden’s representatives was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan
Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

9m ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

0m ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

6m ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan
Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

9m ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

0m ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

6m ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

5h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

20h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

21h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

21h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.
More Videos