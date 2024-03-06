In the news today: Nashville plane crash investigation, prison officials to testify

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Investigation continues into Nashville plane crash

U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.

A single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville on Monday, killing all five people aboard.

Investigator Aaron McCarter of the National Transportation Safety Board says the flight originated in Ontario and three of the passengers were children.

No working rink at prison where MP says notorious inmates play pickup hockey: agency

Prison officials will be called to testify before a parliamentary committee about serial killers living in medium-security prisons.

That’s according to a spokesperson for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who says one of the things that will be up for discussion are recreational facilities available to inmates at the Montreal-area prison that’s home to Paul Bernardo.

This comes after B.C. MP Frank Caputo posted a video on social media this weekend warning Canadians how taxpayers are footing the bill for “serial killer pickup hockey” at the facility.

The correctional service says while there is a rink at the facility, it’s not being used by inmates and has had no ice on it for the past two winters.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

BoC expected to hold key interest rate at 5% today

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.

Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, despite signs inflation is cooling.

Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 2.9 per cent in January as price pressures eased across the economy.

The Bank of Canada has signalled it wants to see sustained declines in inflation before pivoting to rate cuts.

N.L. woman waited a year for an MRI scan

A Newfoundland woman says she could have avoided a 16-hour brain surgery and losing hearing in her left ear if she had been able to get an MRI much sooner.

Alanna McDonald says she was put on a two-year waiting list for an MRI in January 2023 after unexplained bursts of kaleidoscopic vision developed into debilitating migraines and facial numbness.

But as her symptoms got worse, her family doctor urged her to see whether there was any way to have the scan done sooner.

The 42-year-old St. John’s woman says she managed to get an MRI on Jan. 22 because someone had cancelled their appointment.

Anger lingers over ditched plan for B.C. drug site

A proposal to explore the possibility of a supervised drug consumption site in Richmond, B-C, was scrapped last month — but it’s still provoking anger and opposition.

A new petition that cites the proposal is calling for mandatory anti-drug education in schools and has attracted more than 6,000 signatures online.

Organizers say the proposal to look into a consumption site was part of an “overwhelming emphasis” on harm reduction at the expense of prevention, treatment and law enforcement.

The proposal was approved by Richmond’s council on February 13 but was rejected by Vancouver Coastal Health the next day.

Just for Laughs cancellation worrying: comedian

Canadian funnyman Brent Butt says the news of Just for Laughs Montreal’s financial woes has him worried for up-and-coming comedians.

The company that operates the Montreal festival, Groupe Juste pour rire Inc., announced Tuesday that it was cancelling this year’s event and filing for creditor protection.

Butt first performed at the festival in 1992, and says it was pivotal to his career.

The creator of “Corner Gas” says connections he made at the festival hooked him up with a producer in Vancouver, and the rest was history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

