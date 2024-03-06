Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a male with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where we was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been publically identified.

Investigatiors say suspects were seen fleeing the area, but no suspect or vehicle descriptions are currently availalble.

“Investigators believe this to be a targeted shooting,” a Hamilton Police release states.