Man fatally shot aboard Philadelphia bus in 3rd fatal bus-related shooting in 3 days

Police respond to a deadly shooting on a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. A passenger shot aboard the bus has died from his wounds, marking the third time in three days that someone was killed while riding, entering or leaving a SEPTA bus. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 10:56 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A passenger shot aboard a bus in Philadelphia has died from his wounds, marking the third time in three days that someone was killed while riding, entering or leaving a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus.

The most recent shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, when police said someone who apparently had just gotten off a bus suddenly started firing back inside. A 37-year-old man was hit at least twice in the chest, and he was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The shooter ran away and was not in police custody as of Wednesday. Authorities have not released the victim’s name, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting came a day after a 17-year-old student was killed and four other people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a bus stop. The victims included two women who were riding on a bus.

Another fatal shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when a 27-year-old man was killed by another passenger moments after they both got off a bus. Witnesses told police that the victim and the other man had argued aboard the bus, but a motive remains under investigation.

The Associated Press




