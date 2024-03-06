Mexican military helicopter crashes at sea, leaving 3 Navy personnel dead and 2 missing

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 4:05 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 4:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Navy said Wednesday that one of its helicopters crashed into the Pacific shortly after taking off from the deck of a patrol ship, leaving three navy personnel dead and two more missing.

The Navy said searches continued for those still missing after Wednesday’s accident, and the possible causes of the crash were under investigation. Three of the eight people aboard the helicopter were rescued alive and have been taken to land for treatment, where their condition was listed as “stable.”

Two of the dead were female navy service members.

The Eurocopter Panther helicopter took off from a long-distance ocean patrol ship about 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) southwest of the Pacific coast port of Lazaro Cardenas. Mexico’s Navy frequently patrols that area to detect clandestine sea-borne cocaine shipments.

It marks the second military mishap within the space of about two weeks in Mexico that have a left a total of about a dozen service members dead.

On Monday, Mexico’s president acknowledged that seven National Guard recruits and military personnel drowned in an army training accident in February.

The drownings on Feb. 20 raised questions about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s insistence that guard members receive military training and be under army command, despite the fact they do civilian law enforcement work.

López Obrador said a total of 11 recruits had been swept away by the waves in that accident and four survived. The drownings occurred on a beach near a military base in Ensenada, Baja California.

Videos posted by a support group of the victims’ relatives showed dozens of cadets walking into the rough surf with full uniforms on. Relatives have questioned why the recruits were ordered into the Pacific when there were local weather alerts about rough seas and high waves at the time.

The Mexican armed forces have a history of helicopter crashes. In 2022, a military helicopter crashed in the northern state of Sinaloa, killing 14 marines. Investigators later said the chopper had run out of fuel.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

1h ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

1h ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

1h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

5h ago

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

1h ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

1h ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

1h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

6h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

7h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

22h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

23h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

23h ago

More Videos