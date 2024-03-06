Michael Spavor reaches settlement with federal government over China detention

Michael Spavor, centre left, looks towards Michael Kovrig, centre left, as they receive a standing ovation in the House of Commons prior to U.S. President Joe Biden's address of Parliament, in Ottawa, Friday, March 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 8:40 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 8:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The lawyer for Michael Spavor says his client has reached a settlement with the federal government over his three-year detention in China.

John Phillips says in an email that the matter between Spavor and the federal government has been “resolved.”

He did not elaborate and no other details were immediately available; media reports suggest the settlement is worth as much as $7 million. 

Spavor and diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained in late 2018 when Canada found itself caught in a diplomatic crisis with China and the United States. 

Their arrests were widely seen as retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.

In an explosive Globe and Mail report last November, Spavor alleged he was detained because he unwittingly shared sensitive intelligence with Kovrig that was later provided to Ottawa and Canada’s foreign allies.

The two Michaels, as the pair became known, were released in September 2021 on the very day of Meng’s release. 

The Huawei scion, who faced charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, was freed after reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

1h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

1h ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

4h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

10h ago

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

1h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

1h ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

4h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

4h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

11h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

11h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos