Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge and endorses President Joe Biden

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., gestures while addressing a gathering during a campaign stop, Jan. 18, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Phillips ended his long-shot 2024 Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against President Joe Biden.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Will Weissert And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 1:21 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 1:57 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota ended his long-shot 2024 Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against President Joe Biden.

Phillips told WCCO Radio in Minneapolis that he was endorsing Biden.

Phillips, a 55-year-old multimillionaire who is among the richest members of Congress, built his White House bid around calls for a new generation of Democratic leadership while spending freely from his personal fortune. But the little-known congressman ultimately failed to resonate with the party’s voters.

Phillips was the only elected Democrat to challenge Biden for the presidency. Phillips’ failure to gain traction is further proof that Democratic voters are behind the 81-year-old Biden even if many have misgivings about his age or his reelection prospects.

The president has long cast himself as uniquely qualified to beat Republican Donald Trump again after his 2020 win, and his reelection campaign largely ignored Phillips except to point out that the congressman voted with the administration nearly 100% of the time in Congress.

Phillips often argued Biden was too old to serve a second term. But in a social media post Wednesday, Phillips noted that Biden had once visited his home while serving as vice president and that his “decency and wisdom were rarities in politics then, and even more so today.”

“We only have two of them,” Phillips told WCCO. “And it’s going to be Donald Trump or Joe Biden. And while indeed I think the president is at a stage in life where his capacities are diminished, he is still a man of competency and decency and integrity. And the alternative, Donald Trump is a very dangerous, dangerous man.”

Phillips’ endorsement of Biden appears to foreclose running as a third-party challenger on a potential No Labels ticket.

A centerpiece of Phillips’ campaign to upset Biden was in New Hampshire, where he campaigned hard, hoping to capitalize on state Democrats’ frustration over a new plan by the Democratic National Committee, championed by Biden, reordering the party’s 2024 presidential primary calendar by leading off with South Carolina on Feb. 3.

But instead of pulling off a New Hampshire surprise, Phillips finished a distant second in the state’s unsanctioned primary, behind a write-in campaign in which Democrats voted for Biden despite his name not appearing on the ballot.

After that defeat, Phillips pressed on to South Carolina and the primary’s formal start. But the DNC didn’t schedule any primary debates, and some states’ Democratic parties, including North Carolina and Florida, are not even planning to hold primaries — making it even more difficult to challenge the sitting president. Phillips lost South Carolina and every other state in which he competed.

Before Minnesota’s primary on Super Tuesday, hardly any of nearly two dozen Democratic voters interviewed in Phillips’ congressional district mentioned his presidential campaign. James Calderaro of Hopkins knew Phillips was a candidate but dismissed him as “a distraction.” Calderaro and others said they were backing Biden for the best chance of stopping Trump in November.

Phillips has already announced he’s not seeking reelection in his suburban Minneapolis congressional district. He is heir to his stepfather’s Phillips Distilling Co. empire and served as that company’s president, but he also ran the gelato maker Talenti. His grandmother was Pauline Phillips, better known as the advice columnist Dear Abby.

Driving a gelato truck helped Phillips win his first House campaign in 2018, when he unseated five-term Republican Erik Paulsen. While Phillips’ district in mostly affluent greater Minneapolis has become more Democratic-leaning, he stressed that he is a moderate focused on his suburban constituents.

While running for president, however, Phillips moved further to the left, endorsing fully government-funded health care through “Medicare for All.”

___

Weissert reported from Washington.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Will Weissert And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada brushed off questions about rate cuts as it held its policy rate at five per cent Wednesday, arguing inflation is still too high to justify lower borrowing costs.  Governor...

51m ago

Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows
Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows

Ontario's jails have seen a dramatic increase in the number of inmates over the past year with the majority of the facilities well over capacity, new data obtained by The Canadian Press shows. Meanwhile,...

6m ago

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada brushed off questions about rate cuts as it held its policy rate at five per cent Wednesday, arguing inflation is still too high to justify lower borrowing costs.  Governor...

51m ago

Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows
Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows

Ontario's jails have seen a dramatic increase in the number of inmates over the past year with the majority of the facilities well over capacity, new data obtained by The Canadian Press shows. Meanwhile,...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

4h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

19h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

20h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

20h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.
More Videos