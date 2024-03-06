Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,593.96, up 68.03 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $47.20 on 12.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $97.11 on 8.9 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up five cents, or 19.61 per cent, to 30.5 cents on 7.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 29 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $32.38 on 7.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $4.32 on 6.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $24.16 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $54.14. TC Energy Corp. has cut an unspecified number of jobs, primarily in Calgary and Houston, the pipeline company confirmed Wednesday. A company spokesperson said in an emailed statement the layoffs relate to TC Energy’s previously announced plans to integrate its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas pipelines business units. The new job cuts are in addition to a prior round of layoffs confirmed by TC Energy last June.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $47.37. Enbridge Inc. is bullish on the future of its Mainline pipeline system in light of projections that Canadian oil output could exceed the country’s pipeline export capacity as early as 2026. CEO Greg Ebel told reporters following the company’s investor day in New York on Wednesday that Enbridge now believes Canadian oil production will grow by more than half a million barrels per day before 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6,2024.

The Canadian Press