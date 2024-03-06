Nevada authorities are seeking a retired wrestler and ex-congressional candidate in a hotel killing

FILE - Republican congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer speaks at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. The retired professional wrestler and former congressional candidate is being sought in the death of a man injured in 2023 at a Las Vegas Strip hotel, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 6:33 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 7:43 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A retired professional wrestler and former congressional candidate is being sought in the death of a man who died last year after being injured at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a warrant was issued for the arrest of 45-year-old Daniel Rodimer in the death of Christopher Tapp last fall.

Tapp, 47, was treated on Oct. 29 by medical personnel responding to a call for help after he was found at the hotel and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The police department did not offer details about what kind of accident Tapp initially was believed to have suffered.

Las Vegas detectives later learned that Tapp was involved in an altercation inside a room at the hotel before being taken to the hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office subsequently ruled Tapp’s death a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

In Nevada, Rodimer, a Republican, challenged Democratic Rep. Susie Lee for her District 3 seat in 2020. He lost by around 13,000 votes.

He later moved to Texas, where he was among 23 candidates who ran in a special congressional election in 2021 to fill the seat of Republican Ron Wright, who was the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19. He finished in the middle of the pack, getting less than 3% of the vote.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

0m ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

41m ago

Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton
Man, 19, shot and killed in downtown Hamilton

Detectives are searching for leads after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just...

2h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

8h ago

