OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for profit

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 6:01 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 6:12 am.

OpenAI shot back at accusations from Elon Musk that the ChatGPT maker betrayed its founding goals of benefiting humanity and chose to pursue profits, vowing to get his lawsuit thrown out.

The first comments from OpenAI since the Tesla CEO sued last week have escalated the feud between the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company and the billionaire that bankrolled its creation years ago.

“The mission of OpenAI is to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity, which means both building safe and beneficial AGI and helping create broadly distributed benefits,” OpenAI said in a blog post late Thursday from five company leaders, including CEO Sam Altman. “We intend to move to dismiss all of Elon’s claims.”

AGI refers to artificial general intelligence, which are general purpose AI systems that can perform just as well as — or even better than — humans in a wide variety of tasks.

Musk’s lawsuit said that when he funded OpenAI as it was launching, he secured an agreement that the company would remain a nonprofit developing technology for the benefit of the public.

His lawsuit claims breach of contract and seeks an injunction preventing anyone — including Microsoft, which has invested billions in OpenAI — from benefiting financially from its technology.

OpenAI said both the startup and Musk recognized the need for the company to become a for-profit entity, posting screenshots of emails between the Tesla CEO and OpenAI leaders in which they discuss the possibility but can’t agree on terms.

“Change your name,” Musk replied Wednesday on X, the social media platform he owns that’s formerly known as Twitter.

He also posted a laughing emoji in response to a user who tweeted that OpenAI should be renamed OpenEmail.

Musk was an early investor in OpenAI when it was founded in 2015 and co-chaired its board alongside Altman. He said in his lawsuit that he invested “tens of millions” of dollars in OpenAI.

However, the company said that while Musk invested less than $45 million, it has raised more than $90 million from other donors.

OpenAI said that by 2017, the company leaders started to realize that building artificial general intelligence would take vast amounts of computing power.

“We all understood we were going to need a lot more capital to succeed at our mission — billions of dollars per year, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, thought we’d be able to raise as the non-profit,” it said.

The Associated Press

Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. York Regional Police say officers were called to a residence on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway...

breaking

30m ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

12h ago

Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined
Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined

WASHINGTON (AP) — The picture of the presidential race has hardly been cloudy for some time, even if it is one that most voters say they don't want to see. On not-so-Super Tuesday, there were few surprises....

8h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%
BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.  Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, despite signs inflation...

42m ago

