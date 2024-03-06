Politicians vying to lead Haiti form alliances as gangs take over and premier tries to return home

A youth walks by charred cars outside a police station set on fire by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started the previous week, and armed groups have seized on the power void. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Evens Sanon And Bert Wilkinson, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 10:27 am.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian politicians started Wednesday creating alliances to lead the country crumbling under gang attacks that have shuttered the main airport and prevented embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry from returning home.

Politicians pursued new coalitions as Haiti remained largely paralyzed, with schools and businesses still closed amid heavy gunfire blamed on gangs that control an estimated 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where several bodies lay strewn on empty streets. The country’s two biggest prisons were also raided, with more than 4,000 inmates released over the weekend.

One new political alliance involves former rebel leader Guy Philippe and ex-presidential candidate and senator Moïse Jean Charles, who told Radio Caraïbes on Wednesday that they signed a deal to form a three-person council to lead Haiti.

Philippe, a key figure in the 2004 rebellion that ousted former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was repatriated to Haiti in November and has been calling for Henry’s resignation.

The prime minister has not made any public comments ever since gangs began attacking critical infrastructure late last week while he was in Kenya pushing for a U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country to help fight a surge in violence in the troubled Caribbean nation.

Before flying to Kenya, Henry was in the South American country of Guyana for a summit held by a regional trade bloc known as Caricom, where Haiti was high on the agenda.

Meanwhile, a Caribbean official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that leaders of Caricom spoke with Henry late Tuesday and presented several alternatives to end Haiti’s deepening crisis, including his resignation, which he refused to do. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share details about the talks.

Henry landed in Puerto Rico late Tuesday afternoon after he was not allowed to land in the Dominican Republic, where officials closed the airspace to and from Haiti. Héctor Porcella, director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation, told reporters the plane did not have a required flight plan.

He faces increasing pressure to resign.

Dickon Mitchell, prime minister of the eastern Caribbean island of Grenada, told the AP on Wednesday that regional leaders spoke with Henry late Tuesday.

“He is the prime minister. He has not indicated anything otherwise than that he is trying to get back into Haiti,” Mitchell said without providing further details.

Henry was appointed prime minister with the backing of the international community shortly after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

As he tried to return to Haiti on Wednesday, heavy gunfire echoed throughout the capital of Port-au-Prince, with Haitians fearing additional attacks led by powerful gang leaders.

It remains unknown when the country’s international airport will reopen.

__

Wilkinson reported from Georgetown, Guyana

Evens Sanon And Bert Wilkinson, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

32m ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

1h ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

39m ago

Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act
Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act

The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests two years ago. In a final...

10m ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

32m ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

1h ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

39m ago

Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act
Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act

The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests two years ago. In a final...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

1h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

16h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

17h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

17h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

22h ago

More Videos