Prosecutors drop charges midtrial against 3 accused of possessing stolen ‘Hotel California’ lyrics

Musician Don Henley, center, arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Three collectibles-world professionals are on trial in the criminal case involving roughly 100 legal-pad sheets from the development of the Eagles’ 1976 “Hotel California” album. They are charged with scheming to conceal the pages' disputed ownership and sell them despite knowing that Henley claimed they had no right to do so.. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 10:10 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors abruptly dropped their criminal case midtrial Wednesday against three men who had been accused of conspiring to possess a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits.

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Aaron Ginandes informed the judge at 10 a.m. that prosecutors would no longer proceed with the case, citing newly available emails that defense lawyers said raised questions about the trial’s fairness. The trial had been underway since late February.

“The people concede that dismissal is appropriate in this case,” Ginandes said.

The raft of communications emerged only when Eagles star Don Henley apparently decided last week to waive attorney-client privilege, after he and other prosecution witnesses had already testified. The defense argued that the new disclosures raised questions that it hadn’t been able to ask.

“Witnesses and their lawyers” used attorney-client privilege “to obfuscate and hide information that they believed would be damaging,” Judge Curtis Farber said in dismissing the case.

The case centered on roughly 100 pages of legal-pad pages from the creation of a classic rock colossus. The 1976 album “Hotel California” ranks as the third-biggest seller of all time in the U.S., in no small part on the strength of its evocative, smoothly unsettling title track about a place where “you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

The accused had been three well-established figures in the collectibles world: rare books dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, and rock memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski.

Prosecutors had said the men knew the pages had a dubious chain of ownership but peddled them anyway, scheming to fabricate a provenance that would pass muster with auction houses and stave off demands to return the documents to Eagles co-founder Don Henley.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to criminally possess stolen property. Through their lawyers, the men contended that they were rightful owners of pages that weren’t stolen by anyone.

“We are glad the district attorney’s office finally made the right decision to drop this case. It should never have been brought,” Jonathan Bach, an attorney for Horowitz, said outside court.

Horowitz hugged tearful family members but did not comment while leaving the court, nor did Inciardi.

The defense maintained that Henley gave the documents decades ago to a writer who worked on a never-published Eagles biography and later sold the handwritten sheets to Horowitz. He, in turn, sold them to Inciardi and Kosinski, who started putting some of the pages up for auction in 2012.

Henley, who realized they were missing only when they showed up for sale, reported them stolen. He testified that at the trial that he let the writer pore through the documents for research but “never gifted them or gave them to anybody to keep or sell.”

The writer wasn’t charged with any crime and hasn’t taken the stand. He hasn’t responded to messages about the trial.

In a letter to the court, Ginandes, the prosecutor, said the waiver of attorney-client privilege resulted in the belated production of about 6,000 pages of material.

“These delayed disclosures revealed relevant information that the defense should have had the opportunity to explore in cross-examination of the People’s witnesses,” Ginandes wrote.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

32m ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

1h ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

39m ago

Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act
Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act

The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests two years ago. In a final...

10m ago

