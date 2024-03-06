Quebec court grants Jewish group injunction against pro-Palestinian protesters

People take part in a protest in support of Palestine in Montreal, Friday, October 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 5:55 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has granted a Montreal synagogue and a Jewish organization an injunction barring some pro-Palestinian protesters from coming within 50 metres of their buildings. 

On Tuesday, Justice Serge Gaudet ordered Montréal4Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement Montréal, Alliance4Palestine.Qc, Independent Jewish Voices and Bara Iyad Abuhamed to keep their distance from half a dozen Montreal buildings.

Eta Yudin, Quebec vice-president for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, says the community sought the injunction after protesters surrounded a Jewish community centre on Monday, blocking people inside and chanting antisemitic slogans.

Yudin says that while people have the right to express their opinion, the protest crossed the line and measures needed to be taken to protect the community.

Sarah Boivin, a member of Independent Jewish Voices, says the injunction represents a “demonization and criminalization” of the movement advocating for Palestinian human rights.

Boivin says the protesters were passionately — but not violently — speaking out against specific events, including one featuring members of the Israeli armed forces and another that she described as a “real estate tour selling properties in illegal settlements in the West Bank.”

As a member of an organization representing Jewish Montrealers, she said she was particularly upset that the events in question were hosted in a synagogue and in the building housing the Montreal Holocaust Museum.

“We are a group of Jewish Montrealers saying we are really not going to stand for this any more, to see our cultural and religious spaces being used in this kind of way for these kinds of events,” she said in an interview.

The injunction, which is in force for 10 days, prevents the protesters from approaching several locations, including a synagogue, CIJA’s offices, and a high school. 

Yudin said that even before the injunction, Montreal police had been present and working to keep protesters at a distance.

“The injunction takes that a step further and requires those groups who are seeking to disrupt, to intimidate, to harass and to target the Jewish community to have a safe distance from our institutions, from our community centres, from our schools.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

2h ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

1h ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

3h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

7h ago

Top Stories

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

2h ago

Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO
Retroactive pay increases in health, education led to higher spending by Ford government in third quarter: FAO

Compensating education and health care workers as a result of the province's wage restraint bill led to higher than planned spending in both those sectors by the Ford government in the third quarter, according...

1h ago

International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials
International Alzheimer's study looking for more diverse candidates for clinical trials

A new study hoping to stop Alzheimer's and Dementia in its tracks is looking for more diverse candidates to help ensure their results are relevant to the whole population. Felix Iroanyah was first diagnosed...

3h ago

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

8h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

8h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports
0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.
More Videos