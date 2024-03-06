RBC raises renewable funding target, reports little progress on oil and gas emissions

Royal Bank of Canada signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Royal Bank of Canada says it plans to ramp up its renewable energy funding as it reported little progress on reducing the emissions intensity of its oil and gas financing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 11:49 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada says it plans to ramp up its renewable energy funding as it also reported little progress on reducing the emissions intensity of its oil and gas financing.

The bank says in its latest annual climate report out Wednesday that it has set a goal to triple renewable energy funding to $15 billion by 2030, and plans to direct $1 billion to climate solutions by the end of the decade.

It also disclosed that the emissions intensity of its oil and gas funding was “relatively flat” last year compared with a 2019 baseline, while its goal is to reduce the measure by between 11 and 35 per cent by the end of the decade.

The bank has maintained that it’s better to work with oil and gas companies to reduce their emissions intensity, even as they ramp up production, rather than cut off funding as demanded by some climate advocates.

RBC did not disclose in the report how its total amount of low-carbon energy funding compares to its fossil fuel financing, a key measure that it’s facing investor pressure to adopt.

BloombergNEF found RBC had directed about 37 cents to low carbon sources for every dollar to fossil fuels in 2022, while the research organization figures banks need to hit a minimum of $4 toward green options for each $1 to oil and gas by the end of the decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

1h ago

Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe
Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe

Durham Regional Police have charged a man and a woman after they allegedly assaulted a female and forced her to work in the sex trade. Officers were first called about an assault around 4:15 p.m. on...

1h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

2h ago

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

1h ago

Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe
Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe

Durham Regional Police have charged a man and a woman after they allegedly assaulted a female and forced her to work in the sex trade. Officers were first called about an assault around 4:15 p.m. on...

1h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

2h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

17h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

18h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

18h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

23h ago

More Videos