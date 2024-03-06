Royal Caribbean cabin attendant accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms to spy on guests

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in Miami. A 34-year-old Royal Caribbean cruise employee is accused of hiding cameras inside bathrooms of passenger cabins to spy on guests. Arvin Joseph Mirasol was arrested Sunday, March 3, 2024, on federal charges of production and possession of child pornography after the Symphony of the Seas arrived at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 10:26 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 10:56 am.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 34-year-old Royal Caribbean cruise employee is accused of hiding cameras inside bathrooms of passenger cabins to spy on guests.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol was arrested Sunday on federal charges of production and possession of child pornography after the Symphony of the Seas arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court of Florida. He also faces six counts of voyeurism in state court.

A guest staying in a cabin where Mirasol was an attendant found a camera in the bathroom Feb. 25. It was “affixed to the counter underneath the sink,” according to the affidavit. She reported the incident to ship officials, who sent security to the room to investigate.

Mirasol, who is a citizen of the Philippines, was detained on the ship until March 3, when it docked in Fort Lauderdale. He was questioned by agents from Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Agents discovered “numerous videos of naked females” as well as images of child sexual abuse while looking at his phone, an SD card and USB stick, the affidavit said. One of the videos showed Mirasol installing a camera in a guest cabin’s bathroom.

In one five minute video, a 10-year-old girl entered the bathroom, removed her clothes and got into the shower, the affidavit said.

Mirasol told investigators he had been placing cameras in bathrooms since he began working on the ship in December.

“I want to control it, but I can’t,” he told investigators, according to the affidavit. He admitted he knew it was illegal to film underage girls. Agents asked him how he chose where to put the cameras. “If I like who is in that room, I place it,” he told them.

In addition to the hidden cameras, Mirasol told agents he went into rooms while guests were taking showers and hid under the bed. He would then record them getting dressed, according to the affidavit.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the company has fired Mirasol and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior,” the statement said.

Mirasol is represented by Robert Berube of the federal public defender’s office, who said in an email that he would not comment on the case. Mirasol remained in the Broward County Jail on Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

30m ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

1h ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

37m ago

Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act
Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act

The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests two years ago. In a final...

8m ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

30m ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

1h ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

37m ago

Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act
Federal government plans to consult widely before any changes to Emergencies Act

The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests two years ago. In a final...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

58m ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

16h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

16h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

16h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

22h ago

More Videos