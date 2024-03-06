S&P/TSX composite up almost 150 points in late-morning, U.S. markets also rise

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Broad-based strength lifted Canada’s main stock index by almost 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets also rose. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 144.26 points at 21,670.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 236.15 points at 38,821.34. The S&P 500 index was up 40.81 points at 5,119.46,while the Nasdaq composite was up 133.11 points at 16,072.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.98 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$2.34 at US$80.49 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down half a penny at US$1.95 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$12.90 at US$2,154.80 an ounceand the May copper contract was up half a penny at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

