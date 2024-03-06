Sri Lankan president says he is seeking to defer loan payments until 2028 amid economic crisis

FILE- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe speaks during the 37th Session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2024. Sri Lanka's president said Wednesday that he is seeking a loan repayment moratorium until 2028 as the debt-ridden county tries to emerge from bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Krishan Francis, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 3:40 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 3:42 am.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Wednesday that he is seeking a loan repayment moratorium until 2028 as the debt-ridden county tries to emerge from bankruptcy.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament the government is asking lenders to accept a plan to defer payments for five years and then pay down the debts from the beginning of 2028 through 2042.

Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in April 2022 and suspended repayments on some $83 billion in local and foreign loans amid a severe foreign exchange crisis that led to a severe shortage of essentials such as food, medicine, fuel and cooking gas, and hours-long power cuts.

“Our goal is to obtain temporary relief from debt defaults from 2023 to 2027. Subsequently, we plan to diligently work towards repaying the loans in the period from 2027 to 2042,” Wickremesinghe said.

By 2022, Sri Lanka had to repay about $6 billion in foreign debt every year, amounting to about 9.5% of GDP. The government aims to reduce debt payments to 4.5% of GDP through a negotiated debt restructuring, Wickremesinghe said.

Despite improve economic indicators and ends to the worst shortages, Sri Lankans have lost buying power due to high taxes and currency devaluation, while unemployment has remained high as industries that collapsed at the height of the crisis have not come back.

Last year, Wickremesinghe told Parliament that he is asking to reduce the loans by $17 billion.

Sri Lanka is currently under a four-year bailout program from the International Monetary Fund, through which $2.9 billion is to be disbursed in tranches after biannual reviews.

Sri Lanka has received two payments so far, after receiving promises of debt forgiveness from major creditors like India, Japan and China.

The government is currently talking to private creditors seeking a final agreement.

The worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka’s history created public unrest that drove then-President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

Since Wickremesinghe took over in July 2022, he has managed to restore electricity and shortages of essentials have been largely abated. Sri Lanka’s currency has strengthened, inflation has dropped from 70 percent to 5.9 percent, and interest rates have fallen to around 10 percent.

However, Wickremesinghe faces public anger over heavy taxes and the high cost of living.

Wickremesinghe said he hopes to exempt school books, equipment, health equipment and medicine from an 18 percent Value Added Tax in an effort to relieve some of that burden.

Krishan Francis, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

6h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

10h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

9h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

9h ago

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

6h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

10h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

9h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

10h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

10h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

10h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

10h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

16h ago

More Videos