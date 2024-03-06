Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended for ‘inappropriate’ group chat comments

Two Sudbury Wolves players have been suspended for comments made in a team group chat, the OHL announced Wednesday.

Centre Nathan Villeneuve was suspended 15 games and right wing Evan Konyen was suspended 10 games.

The suspensions come out of the conclusion of an OHL investigation into allegations surrounding “inappropriate game-related comments” shared on a Wolves group chat after a game between the Wolves and the Barrie Colts on Jan. 18.

In its statement, the OHL did not specify what the comments were.

The OHL opened an investigation on Feb. 21 after accusations surfaced that the Wolves had placed a bounty on Kashawn Aitcheson, who laid a hard but legal hit on Wolves forward Villeneuve during the Jan. 18 game.

Aitcheson did not play when the two teams met again three days after the incident, nor did he play when the teams met again on Feb. 28.

The OHL’s investigation concluded Villeneuve and Konyen violated the league’s social media policy “in a manner detrimental to the welfare of the league, one that would greatly compromise player safety and the overall integrity of the game.”