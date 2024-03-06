Third-party group No Labels is expected to move forward with a 2024 campaign, AP sources say

FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2013. The third-party presidential movement No Labels plans to meet on March 8, 2024, amid fierce pressure on donors and potential candidates from Donald Trump critics who fear the deep-pocketed group would help the former president return to the White House. No Labels Chief Strategist Ryan Clancy says no candidates will be selected at the meeting. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By Thomas Beaumont And Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 8:11 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 8:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The third-party presidential movement No Labels is planning to move toward fielding a presidential candidate in the November election, even as high-profile contenders for the ticket have decided not to run, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

After months of leaving open whether the group would offer a ticket, No Labels delegates are expected to vote Friday in favor of launching a presidential campaign for this fall’s election, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the group’s internal deliberations.

No Labels will not name its presidential and vice presidential picks on Friday, when roughly 800 delegates meet virtually in a private meeting. The group is instead expected to debut a formal selection process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks, the people said.

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump’s romp on Super Tuesday all but ensured a November rematch of the 2020 election. Polls suggest many Americans don’t have favorable views of Biden or Trump, a dynamic No Labels sees as an opening to offer a bipartisan ticket. But Biden supporters worry No Labels will pull votes away from the president in battleground states and are critical of how the group won’t disclose its donors or much of its decision-making.

No Labels officials would not publicly confirm plans for Friday’s meeting. In a statement, senior strategist Ryan Clancy said only, “We expect our delegates to encourage the process to continue.”

The two people familiar with the group noted that No Labels’ plans could change ahead of the vote. But they said there has been enthusiasm across its regional chapters for running a candidate, giving momentum to the idea of a vote on Friday.

The group has been weighing what it would present as a “unity ticket” to appeal to voters unhappy with both Biden and Trump. No Labels’ strategists have said they’ll give their ballot line to a bipartisan ticket with a presidential nominee from one major party and a vice presidential nominee from the other if they see a viable path to victory.

Group officials have said they are communicating with several potential candidates but have not disclosed any names.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has said she’s not interested in running as a No Labels candidate. After Haley dropped out of the Republican race on Wednesday, No Labels in a statement congratulated her for “running a great campaign and appealing to the large swath of commonsense voters.”

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is not seeking re-election this year, has said he will not seek the presidency. Republican former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who had been involved with No Labels, is instead seeking a U.S. Senate seat in November.

No Labels has stockpiled cash from people it has declined to name, including former Republican donors who have become disenchanted with the party’s direction in the Trump era, and worked to secure ballot access in every state.

Thomas Beaumont And Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

