Matthews scores 54th goal and OT winner as Maple Leafs down rival Sabres

Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 54th goal of the season and the overtime winner, edging the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

William Nylander opened the scoring for Toronto in the second period, his 34th goal of the year. Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi picked up assists.

Victor Olofsson answered for the Sabres, scoring his fifth goal of the season and tying the game at 1-1. It remained that way through regulation, leading to overtime, where Mitch Marner’s elite puck possession and awareness set up Matthews for the game-winner.

Ilya Samsonov was solid in net for the Maple Leafs, stopping 24 of 25 shots. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started for Buffalo and made 25 of 27 saves.

Coming off Monday’s 4-1 loss to Boston, the Leafs entered play nine points back of the Bruins—with three games in hand—for second in the Atlantic Division.

The Sabres, who beat Toronto 6-4 at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 4 and thumped the Leafs 9-3 at home on Dec. 21 when Samsonov allowed five goals on 19 shots before getting the hook, started the night 10 points back of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Leafs centre David Kampf (illness) dressed after missing Tuesday’s practice, but defenceman Jake McCabe was under the weather and didn’t play. Pontus Holmberg was scratched by Toronto, which dressed fellow forward Noah Gregor for the first time since Feb. 21.

The Maple Leafs travel to Boston for a rematch on Thursday night, their last game before Friday’s trade deadline.

