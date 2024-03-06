U.S. officials investigating after five Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

NASHVILLE — U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.

A single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville on Monday, killing all five people aboard.

Investigator Aaron McCarter of the National Transportation Safety Board says the flight originated in Ontario and three of the passengers were children.

In a recording of radio transmissions, the pilot tells air traffic controllers that his engine has shut down, he has overflown John C. Tune airport and has circled around in an attempt to land.

A runway is cleared at the airport, but the pilot says the plane has already descended to 1,600 feet and that he’s too far away and isn’t going to make it.

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of the deaths of five Canadians in Tennessee but would not disclose any details due to privacy considerations.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has assigned a representative to the U.S.-led investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press