UN agency reports over 8,500 migrants died worldwide last year, a record since tallies began in 2014

FILE - A dinghy lies on the shore after a shipwreck where two migrants were killed and eight were rescued, in Thermi, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The U.N. migration agency reported Wednesday that 8,565 people died on land and sea routes worldwide last year, a record high since launching its tally of the death toll a decade ago. The International Organization for Migration says the biggest increase in deaths last year came in the treacherous Mediterranean sea crossing. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 9:25 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 9:26 am.

GENEVA (AP) — A total of 8,565 migrants died on land and sea routes worldwide last year, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday, a record high since it began tallying deaths a decade ago.

The International Organization for Migration said the biggest increase in deaths last year was on the treacherous Mediterranean Sea crossing, to 3,129 from 2,411 in 2022. However, that was well below the record 5,136 deaths recorded on the Mediterranean in 2016 as huge numbers of Syrians, Afghans and others fled conflicts toward Europe.

IOM said the total number of deaths among migrants in 2023 was nearly 20% more than in 2022.

It said most of the deaths last year, about 3,700, came from drowning.

The Geneva-based migration agency cautioned that the figures likely underestimate the real toll, and factors such as improved data collection methods play a part in its calculations.

“Every single one of them is a terrible human tragedy that reverberates through families and communities for years to come,” IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels said in a statement.

Overall, the biggest jump in deaths in recent years was in Asia, where more than 2,000 migrants died compared to an annual average of under 1,000 since 2014. IOM said 2,138 migrants died in Asia last year, 68 more than in 2022.

The rise in Asia last year was primarily because of increased deaths among Afghans fleeing to places like neighboring Iran and among Rohingya refugees on maritime routes, IOM spokesperson Jorge Galindo said in an email.

IOM said a record number of deaths also occurred in Africa last year — 1,866 — mostly in the Sahara Desert and along the sea route to the Canary Islands.

The agency cited difficulties in data collection in remote areas, such as in the dangerous “Darien Gap” in Panama, where many migrants pass from South America on their way north.

IOM’s “Missing Migrants” project, which tallies the figures, was set up in 2014 after a surge in deaths in the Mediterranean and an influx of migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa off Tunisia.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

breaking

18m ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

updated

14m ago

Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate
Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the...

2h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

15h ago

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

breaking

18m ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

updated

14m ago

Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate
Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the...

2h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

2h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

14h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

15h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

15h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

20h ago

More Videos