US official says Boeing hasn’t turned over records about work on the panel that blew off a jetliner

FILE - This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Boeing has refused to disclose who worked on the door plug that blew off a jetliner, according to the head of the agency that's conducting the investigation. Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Board, also said Wednesday, March 6, 2024 that Boeing has failed to turn over documentation around work on the plane — or whether records even exist. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 12:26 pm.

Boeing has refused to tell investigators who worked on the door plug that later blew off a jetliner during flight in January, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

The company also hasn’t provided documentation about a repair job that included removing and reinstalling the panel on the Boeing 737 Max 9 — or even whether Boeing kept records — Jennifer Homendy told a Senate committee.

“It’s absurd that two months later we don’t have that,” Homendy said. “Without that information, that raises concerns about quality assurance, quality management, safety management systems” at Boeing.

Lawmakers seemed stunned.

“That is utterly unacceptable,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing has been under increasing scrutiny since the Jan. 5 incident in which a panel that plugged a space left for an extra emergency door blew off an Alaska Airlines Max 9. Pilots were able to land safely, and there were no injuries.

In a preliminary report last month, the NTSB said four bolts that help keep the door plug in place were missing after the panel was removed so workers could repair nearby damaged rivets last September. The rivet repairs were done by contractors working for Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems, but the NTSB still does not know who removed and replaced the door panel, Homendy said Wednesday.

Homendy said Boeing has a 25-member team led by a manager, but Boeing has declined repeated requests for their names so they can be interviewed by investigators. Security-camera footage that might have shown who removed the panel was erased and recorded over 30 days later, she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently gave Boeing 90 days to say how it will respond to quality-control issues raised by the agency and a panel of industry and government experts. The panel found problems in Boeing’s safety culture despite improvements made after two Max 8 jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

1h ago

Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe
Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe

Durham Regional Police have charged a man and a woman after they allegedly assaulted a female and forced her to work in the sex trade. Officers were first called about an assault around 4:15 p.m. on...

1h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

2h ago

Top Stories

2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect
2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region. York Regional Police say...

1h ago

Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe
Man, woman arrested in Oshawa human trafficking probe

Durham Regional Police have charged a man and a woman after they allegedly assaulted a female and forced her to work in the sex trade. Officers were first called about an assault around 4:15 p.m. on...

1h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates. The central bank announced its interest rate decision Wednesday as economists...

2h ago

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

2h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

17h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

18h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

18h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

23h ago

More Videos