Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 6, 2024 6:01 am.

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say officers were called to a residence on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived to find a female who had been stabbed several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Carl Hanstke

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

12h ago

Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined
Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined

WASHINGTON (AP) — The picture of the presidential race has hardly been cloudy for some time, even if it is one that most voters say they don't want to see. On not-so-Super Tuesday, there were few surprises....

8h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%
BoC to announce interest rate decision today, widely expected to hold key rate at 5%

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.  Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, despite signs inflation...

42m ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

11h ago

