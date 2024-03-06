breaking
Woman stabbed to death in Vaughan; man in custody
Posted March 6, 2024 6:01 am.
A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan.
York Regional Police say officers were called to a residence on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrived to find a female who had been stabbed several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from Carl Hanstke