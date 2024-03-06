Why AP declared Schiff, Garvey will face off for California’s US Senate seat: Race call explained

Supporters of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a U.S. Senate candidate, hold images with his likeness at an election night party, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 1:24 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 1:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press was able to declare that Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey have advanced to the November election for California’s U.S. Senate seat based on an analysis of partial results from throughout the state.

Schiff was declared the winner of one of the two general election slots at 11:30 p.m. EST, about 30 minutes after polls closed in California. With an estimated 19% of the vote counted from parts of 30 of the state’s 58 counties, Schiff had a large lead over his nearest competitor.

Garvey was declared the winner of the second and final general election slot at 12:01 a.m. EST, when he about doubled the vote total of the candidate in third place, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter. At the time, an estimated 39% of the total vote was counted, from 55 of California’s 58 counties.

Under California’s unique primary election system, all candidates in nonpresidential races appear on the same ballot regardless of party, and the first- and second-place finishers advance to the general election. This frequently results in general elections that feature two candidates of the same party.

Porter had no way of catching Garvey even if she exceeded expectations in the vote that remained to be counted, the AP analysis determined. California counts votes very slowly, so candidate margins are likely to change over the coming days.

Schiff and Garvey will compete for the seat long held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last fall.

Tuesday’s election actually features two separate contests to fill Feinstein’s seat: one to complete the remaining months of her current term, which expires in January 2025; and the other for a full six-year term that would next be up for election in 2030.

Feinstein announced before she died that she did not plan to run for a sixth full term this year, and nearly 30 candidates entered the race to replace her. Her death in September created a vacancy that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom filled with fellow Democrat Laphonza Butler, who did not run for either term. Under state law, a special election was required this year to fill the remainder of the term.

The AP declared that Schiff and Garvey had advanced to the general elections for both the unexpired term as well as for the full six-year term.

___

Associated Press reporter Maya Sweedler contributed.

Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

updated

3h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

7h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

6h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

6h ago

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

updated

3h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

7h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

6h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

7h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

7h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

7h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

7h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

13h ago

More Videos