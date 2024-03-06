Woman dead after being hit by garbage truck in Oshawa

A woman died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police said.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Bond Street West and Centre Street North just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the garbage truck was turning right from Centre Street North to Bond Street West when it struck the female pedestrian. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Toronto, remained at the scene.

A 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead. She was not identified.

Police said the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.