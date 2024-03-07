A small earthquake and ‘Moodus Noises’ are nothing new for one Connecticut town

By Pat Eaton-robb, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 3:14 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 3:56 pm.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) — Donna Lindstrom was lying in bed and looking at her phone Wednesday morning when she heard a loud bang that rattled her 19th-century house in the central Connecticut town of East Hampton.

Soon, the 66-year-old retired delivery driver and dozens of other town residents were on social media, discussing the latest occurrence of strange explosive sounds and rumblings known for hundreds of years as the “Moodus Noises.”

“It was like a sonic boom,” Lindstrom said. “It was a real short jolt and loud. It felt deep, deep, deep.”

It was indeed a tiny earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Robert Thorson, an earth sciences professor at the University of Connecticut, said booms, rumblings and rattling have been recorded in the East Hampton area, including the nearby village of Moodus, for centuries, dating back well before a larger earthquake, recorded on May 16, 1791, knocked down stone walls and chimneys.

In fact, Moodus is short for “Machimoodus” or “Mackimoodus,” which means “place of bad noises” in the Algonquian dialects once spoken in the area. A local high school has even nicknamed their teams “The Noises,” in honor of that history.

The occurrences were frequent enough that the federal government, worried about the possible effect of seismic activity on the nearby, now-decommissioned Haddam Neck Nuclear Power Plant, conducted a study of the “Moodus Noises” in the late 1980s, Thorson said.

What they found was that the noises were the result of small but unusually shallow seismic displacements within an unusually strong and brittle crust, where the sound is amplified by rock fractures and topography, he said.

“There is something about Moodus that is tectonic that is creating these noises there,” Thorson said. “And then there is something acoustic that is amplifying or modifying the noises and we don’t really have a good answer for the cause of either.”

Thorson said there could be a series of underground fractures or hollows in the area that help amplify the sounds made by pressure on the crust.

“That’s going to create crunching noises,” he said. “You know what this is like when you hear ice cubes break.”

It doesn’t mean the area is in danger of a big quake, he said.

“Rift faults that we used to have here (millions of years ago) are gone,” he said. “We replaced that with a compressional stress.”

That stress, he said, has led to the crunching and occasional bangs and small quakes associated with the “Moodus Noises.”

“It’s just something we all have to live with,” said Lindstrom. “I’m just glad I don’t live in California.”

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

34m ago

As Ottawa reels over multiple homicide, a look at recent mass killings across Canada
As Ottawa reels over multiple homicide, a look at recent mass killings across Canada

Ottawa is reeling after police said six people, including four children, were found dead on March 6, 2024, in a townhouse in the south-end Barrhaven suburb. Here's a look at recent mass killings in...

1h ago

'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash
'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash

A small but growing memorial, made up of bouquets and teddy bears, formed outside a home north of Toronto on Thursday as a community grieved a family of five killed in a small plane crash in Nashville. Victor...

1h ago

Facebook Marketplace iPhone sale ends in victim being sprayed with substance, robbed
Facebook Marketplace iPhone sale ends in victim being sprayed with substance, robbed

Durham Regional Police are on the hunt for a suspect after an iPhone sale arranged on Facebook Marketplace went awry when the prospective buyer sprayed the seller with a noxious substance and stole the...

1h ago

6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

2h ago

Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

20h ago

Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

22h ago

Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

23h ago

Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
