Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party

By The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 12:26 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 12:57 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Four people including two juveniles have been indicted in the fatal beating of a teenage boy during a Halloween party last year in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, and authorities announced two more arrests on Thursday.

Preston Lord, 16, died from his injuries two days after the Oct. 28 gang-style attack that shocked the community.

The Arizona Republic reported in December that investigators suspect Lord was killed by a gang called the “Gilbert Goons,” who recorded blitz-style attacks in parks, parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties and posted the videos on social media.

Activists held vigils and marched to protest growing gang violence in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and other Phoenix suburbs.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced at a news conference Wednesday night that Dominic Turner, 20; William Owen Hines, 18; and two 17-year-old boys are each charged with felony first-degree murder and kidnapping. Both juveniles are being charged as adults and Turner is also charged with aggravated robbery.

Hines already was in custody for unrelated assault cases while the other three suspects were indicted Wednesday, according to Queen Creek police.

Two more suspects — an adult and a juvenile — were arrested on Thursday, and still more arrests could come later, prosecutors said.

Lord’s death was ruled a homicide by the county Medical Examiner’s Office last month.

Mitchell said her office reviewed 600 videos and a 2,000-page police report, among other evidence, to develop the case against the four suspects.

“This investigation is not over,” Mitchell said. “There is more information to review and the potential for additional charges exists.”

Lord’s parents, Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, said in a statement that “each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston.”

Lord attended high school in San Tan Valley where he served on the student council and played basketball, football and golf, according to the Arizona Republic.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

29m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

2h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

1h ago

