Auto dealership company AutoCanada reports Q4 loss, sales up from year ago

AutoCanada Inc. reported a loss in its fourth quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue rose nearly seven per cent. SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 10:26 am.

EDMONTON — AutoCanada Inc. reported a loss in its fourth quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue rose nearly seven per cent.

The automobile dealership group said it lost $22.6 million or 81 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The loss compared with profit of $14.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.48 billion, up from $1.39 billion in its fourth quarter of 2022.

AutoCanada executive chair Paul Antony says the company saw solid growth in new vehicle sales and a robust contribution from parts, service, and collision repair.

He says the gains were tempered by a decrease in used vehicle sales, primarily in the U.S. market, as well as higher interest rates and consumer preferences for affordable vehicles and minimal financing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ACQ)

The Canadian Press

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

16m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

1h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

2m ago

'Palestine is not for sale:' Israeli event promoting West Bank property draws critics
'Palestine is not for sale:' Israeli event promoting West Bank property draws critics

When Ghada Sasa found out that a touring Israeli real estate exhibition making stops in Canada was promoting land in the occupied West Bank she broke down and cried.  Sasa, a Palestinian Canadian...

52m ago

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

16h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

17h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

18h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.
2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
