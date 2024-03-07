Britain says it will provide 10,000 drones to Ukraine in its fight against Russia

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Britain said Thursday that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 2:30 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 3:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Britain said Thursday that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy includes an investment of 125 million pounds ($160 million) on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones.

The weaponry will include 1,000 one-way attack — or kamikaze — drones and models that target ships.

“Ukraine’s Armed Forces are using U.K. donated weapons to unprecedented effect, to help lay waste to nearly 30% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet,” Shapps said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian sea drones reportedly sank another Russian warship in the Black Sea, the latest in a series of strikes that has crippled Moscow’s naval capability.

The Associated Press

