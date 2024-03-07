Canada ‘will be there’ to help two Michaels after their detention in China: Trudeau

Michael Spavor, centre left, and Michael Kovrig, centre left, receive a standing ovation in the House of Commons prior to U.S. President Joe Biden's address of Parliament, in Ottawa, Friday, March 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back on the notion that Canada’s willingness to help two citizens who were detained in China is an acknowledgement they engaged in espionage on Ottawa’s behalf.

Trudeau says the federal government will be there to help Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor rebuild their lives after they were arbitrarily imprisoned in China for three years.

At a press conference today, Trudeau said Canada has supported Kovrig and Spavor from the beginning because China chose to use them as pawns in geopolitical games.

Trudeau’s comments came a day after a lawyer for Spavor indicated his client had reached a settlement with the federal government over his detention in China.

John Phillips said in an email that the matter between Spavor and the government had been “resolved.”

Trudeau declined to say today whether Ottawa had provided compensation to Kovrig, citing a need for confidentiality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

updated

6m ago

WNBA announces another Canada game, commissioner addresses Toronto expansion rumors.
WNBA announces another Canada game, commissioner addresses Toronto expansion rumors.

The first Canadian WNBA game sold out in minutes and they are hoping for a repeat, this time in a different location. The WNBA and NBA Canada announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be hosting...

28m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

4h ago

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

19h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

20h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

21h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.
2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
