Democrat Min to face Republican Baugh in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Dave Min has advanced to the November general election in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District.

He’ll face Republican Scott Baugh, a former state lawmaker, for the Orange County seat that may be key to determining which party controls the House.

It’s currently held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who decided not to seek re-election and instead ran for U.S. Senate. She didn’t make it through that primary.

Min bested fellow Democrat Joanna Weiss in the Super Tuesday election in one of the nastiest primaries of the cycle. Weiss’ campaign attacked Min for a drunken driving arrest last year.

Weiss, who founded a grassroots political advocacy group, was a first-time candidate. She said she looks forward to working with Min to keep the seat in Democratic hands.

“While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, I know that we all worked our hearts out to win this election. We brought in new voters, and we mobilized communities across the district,” she said in a statement.

