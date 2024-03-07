Family killed in Nashville plane crash from King Township, North of Toronto

An Ontario town is mourning a family of five who died in a Nashville plane crash earlier this week.

Forty-three-year-old Victor Dotsenko, his 39-year-old wife Rimma Dotsenko and their three children, 12-year-old David, 10-year-old Adam and seven-year-old Emma, were killed Monday as a single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway.

The family, who were the only people aboard the plane, lived in King Township, located about 50 km north of Toronto.

The town’s mayor, Steve Pellegrini, expressed condolences to the friends and relatives of the family Wednesday night, calling it a “heartbreaking and devastating loss” for the “tight-knit community.”

Victor Dotsenko, who was flying the plane, had radioed air traffic controllers to report that his engine had shut down.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a representative to assist in the crash investigation being led by U.S. authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press